Berkshire's Munger says will like to have China's financial structure in U.S. - CNBC

June 29 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BRKa.N vice chairman Charlie Munger said he would not want all of the Chinese systems, but would like to have the financial part of it in the United States, according to a CNBC interview aired on Tuesday.

"I don't want the, all of the Chinese system, but I certainly would like to have the financial part of it in my own country," 97-year-old Munger told CNBC.

