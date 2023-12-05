Berkshire unit, others sued in latest case over real estate commissions

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 5 (Reuters) - A group of Pittsburgh area home sellers on Monday sued local affiliates of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Anywhere Real Estate subsidiaries Sotheby's and Coldwell Banker for allegedly conspiring to artificially inflate home-sale commissions.

The prospective antitrust class action from a group of home sellers was filed in Pittsburgh federal court against brokerages including Everest Consulting Group LP, which is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway's BRKa.N HomeServices, and several area real estate brokerages.

The plaintiffs claim they were overcharged on commissions that sellers pay to a buyer's agent as part of a residential home sale.

Representatives from Anywhere and HomeServices on Tuesday did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. sellers can pay 5% to 6% in commissions, or more, to brokers representing buyers under the residential real estate industry's "buyer broker" rule.

Critics of the practice contend buyer-brokers can steer clients to homes with promises of higher commissions.

The commission rule was at the heart of an Oct. 31 jury verdict in Kansas City, Missouri, federal court that awarded a class of home sellers nearly $1.8 billion in damages for alleged overcharges in commissions.

HomeServices and other defendants in that case, including the National Association of Realtors, have vowed to challenge the damages amount and also appeal the verdict.

The realtors association was not named as a defendant in the new case in Pittsburgh. The organization has defended the broker commission practice as ensuring "efficient, transparent and equitable marketplaces."

Attorneys representing the Pittsburgh plaintiffs from law firm Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new lawsuit also named as a defendant West Penn Multi-List Inc, which runs an online listing service where homes are shown for sale and sellers indicate the commission for the buyer's broker.

The complaint alleged the defendants' "conduct unlawfully restrains trade and competition, harms home sellers in the form of inflating the cost of selling a house." It seeks triple damages under U.S. antitrust law and other penalties.

Other lawsuits filed in federal courts in Manhattan, Texas and elsewhere in recent weeks after the Kansas City verdict also allege conspiracies over broker commissions.

Madison, New Jersey-based Anywhere in October agreed to pay $83.5 million to resolve antitrust allegations in a pair of real estate cases in federal courts in Illinois and Missouri.

The company did not admit any liability as part of the resolutions, which are subject to a court's final approval.

The case is Spring Way Center LLC et al v. West Penn Multi-List Inc et al, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:23-cv-02061-CCW.

For plaintiffs: Bruce Fox and Hugh McKeegan of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

For defendants: No appearances yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

