Berkshire Turns To Profit In Q2

August 05, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its second quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders was $35.91 billion or $24,775 per Class A share compared to a loss of $43.62 billion or $29,663 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Investment and derivative gains/losses included gain of $25.87 billion compared to a loss of $53.04 billion in the previous year.

Operating earnings for the second quarter grew to $10.04 billion from $9.42 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $92.50 billion up from $76.20 billion in the prior year.

