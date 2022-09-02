US Markets

Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD with 1.72 mln H share sale -filing

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.72 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$450.83 million ($57 million), according to a filing on Friday.

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.72 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK for HK$450.83 million ($57 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 18.87% as of Thursday, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.

The U.S. company had reduced its holding in the shares to 19.92% from 20.49%, according to a filing on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.8491 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh, Hong Kong Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

