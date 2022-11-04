US Markets

Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing

November 04, 2022 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$560.05 million ($71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 17.92% on November 1 from 18.22%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter