Berkshire trims stake in China's BYD H-shares worth HK$560 million - filing

HONG KONG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the investment firm owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.297 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$560.05 million ($71.35 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H shares to 17.92% on November 1 from 18.22%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

