Berkshire Trades Below 50-Day SMA: What Should Investors Know?

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B have lost momentum. The stock has moved below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a bearish trend.



The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels.



Based on short-term price targets offered by four analysts, the Zacks average price target is $524.45 per share. The average suggests a potential 11.7% upside from the last closing price.



BRK.B shares have lost 6.6% year to date, wider than the industry’s decrease of 5.3%. Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate with more than 90 subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. This provides it stability in various economic cycles.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BRK.B’s peer, Chubb Limited CB, has gained 4.5% year to date, while another peer, The Progressive Corporation PGR, has lost 11.8% year to date.

BRK.B Shares Are Expensive

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are overvalued compared with its industry. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.41, higher than the industry average of 1.39 but below the three-year median of 1.53. It has a Value Score of D.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hathaway is relatively cheap compared with PGR and CB.

The Case for BRK.B Stock

Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations remain the cornerstone of its business, accounting for about a quarter of total revenues and serving as a primary engine of long-term value creation. The segment benefits from disciplined underwriting, extensive market presence, and a consistent record of profitability across economic cycles. A key advantage is the sizable underwriting float, which Warren Buffett has effectively leveraged as a low-cost capital source to fund investments throughout the company.



This strong insurance foundation is complemented by Berkshire’s diversified operating businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), its regulated utility division, delivers steady and predictable cash flows while expanding its renewable energy portfolio. These investments align with long-term global trends such as electrification and decarbonization, supporting sustained future demand.



BNSF Railway is another critical asset, representing one of the largest freight rail networks in the United States. Although it currently faces challenges from a weaker freight mix and lower fuel surcharge revenues, it remains a high-quality, long-term business driven by essential transportation needs.



The Manufacturing, Service, and Retail segment further enhances diversification. While more cyclical in nature, it offers upside potential through stronger economic conditions, which can boost volumes and margins over time.



Financially, Berkshire maintains a highly conservative capital allocation approach. Its cash and U.S. Treasury holdings surpassed $370 billion by the end of 2025, providing significant flexibility for acquisitions while generating stable income.



The company has also been actively adjusting its equity portfolio—exiting BYD, reducing positions in Apple and Bank of America, and increasing investments in Japanese trading companies like Mitsubishi and Mitsui. A new stake in Alphabet highlights its focus on durable, cash-generating businesses.



Overall, Berkshire’s growing insurance float, which reached $176 billion by the end of 2025, continues to provide a powerful and cost-efficient capital base for long-term shareholder value creation.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Return on Capital

Return on equity (“ROE”) in the trailing 12 months was 6.5%, underperforming the industry average of 7.3%. Return on equity, a key profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds. It is noteworthy that though BRK.B’s ROE lags the industry average, the metric has been improving consistently.



The same holds true for return on invested capital (ROIC), which has increased every year since 2020. This reflects BRK.B’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. However, ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 5.3%, lower than the industry average of 5.7%.

Mixed Analyst Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues indicates a 3.7% year-over-year increase, but the same for earnings implies a 1.8% year-over-year decrease. The consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and EPS implies a year-over-year increase. BRK.B has a Growth Score of F.

Though the consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved 2 cents north in the last 30 days, the same for 2027 earnings has moved 4 cents south in the same time frame.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The consensus estimate for CB’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north in the past 30 days, while those for PGR have moved south in the same time frame.

Parting Thoughts on BRK.B Shares

Berkshire Hathaway has been a cornerstone of investor portfolios for decades, generating steady shareholder value under Warren Buffett’s nearly 60-year leadership. The spotlight now shifts to the next chapter, with Greg Abel as CEO.



Still, current factors warrant caution. It has a VGM Score of D. With the stock trading at a premium, returns on capital appearing moderate, looming near-term earnings pressure and mixed analyst sentiment, it is wise to shy away from this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock presently.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.