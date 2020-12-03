Berkshire To Hold 2021 Shareholders Meeting In Virtual Format On May 1

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A) said Thursday that it will hold its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders in the virtual format on May 1, 2021.

"Unfortunately, we do not currently believe it will be safe at that time to hold a meeting with nearly 40,000 attendees as we last did in 2019. Therefore, the format for the 2021 meeting will be very similar to the virtual meeting that we held earlier this year including worldwide streaming provided by Yahoo," Berkshire said in a statement.

The company said it looks forward to 2022 when it expects to again host shareholders in Omaha at its usual large gala aka "Woodstock for Capitalists".

