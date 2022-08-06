Berkshire Slips To Loss In Q2

Markets

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $43.76 billion or $29,754 per class A share compared to net earnings of $28.09 billion or $18,488 per class A share in the same quarter last year.

Investment and derivative loss for the latest-quarter was $53.04 billion. The prior year result included gain of $21.0 billion due to changes in the unrealized gains that existed in equity security investment holdings.

Operating earnings for the quarter grew to $9.28 billion from $6.69 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $76.18 billion up from $69.11 billion in the prior year.

