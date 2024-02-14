News & Insights

Berkshire sheds some holdings, mum on new investment

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT MORGAN

February 14, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N on Wednesday said it has shed three of its common stock holdings, as the conglomerate controlled by Warren Buffett remained silent on what could be a major new investment.

In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed stock holdings, Berkshire said it no longer owned shares of insurer Globe Life GL.N, insurance and investment company Markel MKL.N and Brazilian credit card processor StoneCo STNE.O at the end of 2023, shedding stakes it held three months earlier.

For a second straight quarter, Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire also obtained permission from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to temporarily keep one or more of its holdings confidential.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

