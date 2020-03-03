Berkshire Says Not Shareholder Of RB Brasil Re

(RTTNews) - Responding to media reports, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) said Tuesday that it is not currently a shareholder of RB Brasil Re. It has never been a shareholder of IRB and it has no intention of becoming a shareholder of IRB.

Separately, Berkshire Hathaway said it would hold its annual shareholder meeting on May 2 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on May 2, 2020 irrespective of conditions at that time. The scope of the meeting and associated activities may be modified by circumstances at the time, but we have no present plans to do so," the company.posted on its website.

