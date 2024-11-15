News & Insights

Stocks
AEP

Berkshire reveals stake in Domino's, Alibaba reports mixed Q2: Morning Buzz

November 15, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. 

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Twilio (TWLO) upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi after 79% fall from peak
  • Deutsche downgraded GSK (GSK) to Hold on Trump’s RFK nomination
  • Bloom Energy (BE) upgraded at Piper Sandler after agreement with American Electric (AEP)
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge (SEDG) to Underweight on longer path to profits
  • Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) with Buy ratings as the firm picked back up its coverage of U.S. airlines

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • The U.S. House Select Committee on China summoned Amazon (AMZN) staffers in September to discuss concerns about its shopping partnership with TikTok, Bloomberg says
  • Samsung (SSNLF) and its labor union have reached a tentative wage agreement for 2023 and 2024 after 10 months of negotiations, DigiTimes says
  • The New York Times (NYT) has initiated a lawsuit against the European Commission for the release of text messages exchanged between the European Union’s top officials and Pfizer’s (PFE) CEO, NY Times reports
  • Salesforce (CRM) AI lead Clara Shih has exited the company to pursue another opportunity, Information reports
  • Franklin Resources’ (BEN) Western Asset Management has lost $55B in client outflows since mid-August, WSJ reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 323.46, or 0.74%, to 43,427.40, the Nasdaq was down 398.85, or 2.09%, to 18,708.80, and the S&P 500 was down 74.87, or 1.26%, to 5,874.30.

