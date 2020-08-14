Berkshire reduces Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Goldman stakes; adds Barrick Gold

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Friday it has reduced its investments in some of the largest U.S. banks, lowering its stakes in Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and eliminating a stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N

In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments as of March 31, Berkshire also disclosed a new 20.9 million share investment in Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, one of the world's largest mining companies.

Investors monitor Berkshire's quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs see value. Berkshire also has more than 90 operating units including the Geico car insurer, the BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream and namesake energy business.

