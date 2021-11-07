Berkshire Q3 Profit Drops, But Operating Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to its shareholders declined about 66% to $10.34 billion from last year's $30.14 billion, with earnings per average equivalent class A share decreasing to $6,882 from $18,994 in the prior year.

The investment gains/losses in the latest-quarter included after-tax gains of $3.1 billion compared to $22.4 billion in the prior year. Investment gains/losses in the third-quarter also included after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $757 million compared to $3.1 billion in the previous year.

Quarterly operating earnings grew to $6.47 billion from $5.48 billion in the previous year.

The company said it used about $7.6 billion to repurchase its shares during the third quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $70.58 billion from $63.02 billion in the prior year.

