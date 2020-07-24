Berkshire Partners to buy CrossFit along with Eric Roza

July 24 (Reuters) - Investment firm Berkshire Partners said on Friday it would join Eric Roza to buy CrossFit Inc, nearly two months after the founder of the fitness company, Greg Glassman, stepped down amid widespread criticism for his tweet on the death of African American George Floyd in police custody.

Roza, a CrossFit athlete for about a decade, had said in June he would buy CrossFit from Glassman and would also serve as the company's chief executive officer.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The founder-CEO faced a lot of criticism for his controversial tweet, which also resulted in Adidas AG-owned ADSGn.DE Reebok ending its 10-year-old partnership with CrossFit. Glassman had then apologized and announced his decision to step down.

