Berkshire Partners, Eric Roza To Acquire CrossFit

(RTTNews) - Boston-based investment firm Berkshire Partners said it has jointly entered into an agreement with Eric Roza to acquire CrossFit. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

It was announced last month that technology entrepreneur Eric Roza would acquire CrossFit from its founder and now former CEO Greg Glassman. The move came following intense backlash from the fitness community to Glassman's comments on Twitter about the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter movement.

CrossFit is a branded fitness regimen created by Greg Glassman. It is a registered trademark of CrossFit, Inc., which was founded by Glassman and Lauren Jenai in 2000.

CrossFit is promoted as both a physical exercise philosophy and a competitive fitness sport, incorporating elements from high-intensity interval training, Olympic weightlifting, plyometrics, powerlifting, gymnastics, girevoy sport, calisthenics, strongman, and other exercises.

