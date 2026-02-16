Is Berkshire Overvalued? The Rare Inverse Play for Those Betting Against the Oracle

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway has underperformed the market over the past year.

Direxion’s Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares are a short-term bet against the blue chip stock.

10 stocks we like better than Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Brkb Bear 1x Shares ›

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is often considered a rock-solid long-term investment. It's delivered an average annual return of nearly 20% ever since Warren Buffett took complete control of the company in 1965, compared to the S&P 500's average annual return of 10%.

Berkshire beat the market as Buffett transformed the aging textile maker into a diversified conglomerate that owned cash-rich insurance, railroad, utility, and consumer staples companies. It reinvested that cash into its massive portfolio of stocks, which is now worth $320 billion -- or 30% of its market capitalization of $1.08 trillion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Yet over the past 12 months, Berkshire's stock has risen by less than 4% as the S&P 500 has advanced nearly 12%. Three issues weighed down its stock. First, the company paused its buybacks for 5 consecutive quarters, indicating its shares were overvalued.

Second, Buffett sold a lot of Berkshire's top stocks and boosted its cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasuries to a record $382 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Those sales suggested the S&P 500, which trades at a historically high 30 times earnings, was getting overheated. Last but not least, Buffett retired at the end of 2025. For many investors, Buffett's departure marked the end of an era -- and the right time to sell Berkshire's shares.

Should you invest in an "inverse" play against Berkshire?

Some investors might think it's the right time to bet against Berkshire with Direxion's Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ: BRKD), an inverse ETF that replicates a short position against Berkshire Hathaway's B class shares. However, investors should understand that this leveraged ETF is geared toward short-term traders rather than long-term investors.

To replicate a short position against Berkshire, Direxion mainly uses total return swaps with banks to deliver the inverse return of Berkshire's stock. For example, if Berkshire's stock declines 1%, the ETF will rise 1%. But if Berkshire's stock rises 1%, the ETF will fall 1%.

However, this strategy is risky because it's highly leveraged. For each total return swap, Direxion takes out a "synthetic" loan based on the number of shares it's betting against. It pays interest payments on that contract until it expires. That's why it charges a high expense ratio of 0.97%. Moreover, its returns aren't cumulative; they're reset every day.

Berkshire Hathaway is also so large and well-diversified that it could easily beat the market over the long term as long as Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, doesn't drastically change its playbook. If that happens, a long-term bet on BRKD would be a disastrous investment.

What: Direxion BRK.B Bear 1X. Operation: Simple 1:1 inverse (short) of Berkshire. Tie-in: A "bold" contrarian take. Focus on Berkshire's massive cash pile or potential "post-Buffett" uncertainty.

Should you buy stock in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Brkb Bear 1x Shares right now?

Before you buy stock in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Brkb Bear 1x Shares, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Brkb Bear 1x Shares wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.