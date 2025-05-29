Berkshire Moves Above 200-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) continue to trend up, driven by its dominant market presence, diverse business activities, and, above all, the name Warren Buffett. BRK.B is now trending above its 200-simple moving average (SMA), indicating the possibility of an uptrend ahead. Shares closed at $503.11 yesterday, a 7.2% discount from its 52-week high of $542.07, indicating room for growth.



The 200-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as it is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

Berkshire Price Movement Vs. 200-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire’s Price Performance YTD

Shares of BRK.B have gained 11% year to date, underperforming the industry’s increase of 15.8% but outperforming the Finance sector’s increase of 4.8% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s decline of 0.3% in the said time frame.

Berkshire vs. Industry, Sector, S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Chubb Limited CB and The Progressive Corporation PGR have gained 5.5% and 15.2% year to date, respectively.



Chubb, a leading global provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance, is committed to tapping into the growth opportunities within the middle-market segment both in domestic and international markets. To drive long-term growth, the company is strengthening its core package offerings and expanding its portfolio of specialty products. Additionally, Chubb is advancing its strategic priorities through focused investments in key initiatives.



Progressive, one of the largest auto insurance groups in the United States, is poised to record consistent profitability, thanks to its robust market position, diverse range of products and services, and strong underwriting and operational expertise. The company has refined its strategy by placing greater emphasis on auto bundling, minimizing exposure to high-risk properties and advancing segmentation efforts through the introduction of new products.

BRK.B Shares Are Trading at a Premium

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.65, higher than the industry average of 1.62.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While Berkshire is relatively cheap compared to Progressive, it is expensive compared to Chubb.

Average Target Price for BRK.B Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by four analysts, the Zacks average price target is $541.50 per share. The average suggests a potential 7.6% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Working in Favor of Berkshire Hathaway?

Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance segment, which accounts for approximately one-quarter of its total revenues, is well-positioned for long-term growth. This strength is likely to be driven by expanded market exposure, disciplined underwriting and favorable pricing dynamics. As the insurance business grows, it increases the company’s float, boosts earnings and improves return on equity.



Beyond insurance, the company’s other major segments — Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service, and Retail — are more sensitive to economic fluctuations. The Utilities and Energy segment has benefited from greater contributions by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp., though challenges such as an unfavorable business mix and declining fuel surcharge revenues remain. Still, rising demand for utilities is expected to support future earnings growth.



The Manufacturing, Service and Retail divisions are also poised to benefit from a stronger economic environment, with increased consumer demand driving both revenues and margin expansion over time.



With a substantial cash reserve, Berkshire Hathaway continues to pursue strategic acquisitions, ranging from transformative large-scale deals to smaller bolt-on acquisitions that enhance current operations. The company has built a strong balance sheet, supported by more than $100 billion in cash, minimal debt, and a high credit rating.



This financial strength also allows Berkshire to consistently repurchase shares, a strategic use of capital that effectively returns value to shareholders.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Return on Capital

Return on equity (“ROE”) in the trailing 12 months was 7.2%, underperforming the industry average of 7.8%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds. It is noteworthy that though BRK.B’s ROE is lagging the industry average, the company has been continuously generating improved ROE.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The same holds true for return on invested capital (ROIC), which has increased every year since 2020. This reflects BRK.B’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. However, ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 5.7%, lower than the industry average of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mixed Analyst Sentiment on BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings implies a 6.7% year-over-year decrease, while the same for 2026 suggests a 5% increase.



The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 0.2% north while that for 2026 has moved 2.7% south in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play BRK.B Shares

Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate with more than 90 subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. Thus, holding shares of Berkshire Hathaway renders dynamism to shareholders’ portfolios. BRK.B has delivered significant value to shareholders for almost six decades under the leadership of Buffett.



All are now waiting to see how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire, effective Jan. 1, 2026. Warren Buffett will continue to be the company's executive chairman.



Given Berkshire Hathaway’s trading at a premium valuation, unfavorable return on capital and the mixed analyst sentiments surrounding the company, it is better to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.