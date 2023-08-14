News & Insights

Berkshire invests in three homebuilders

August 14, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N on Monday disclosed new investments in three homebuilders: DR Horton DHI.N, Lennar LEN.N and NVR NVR.N.

The disclosures were made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30.

Berkshire said it owned about 5.97 million DR Horton shares worth about $726.4 million. It also disclosed holdings of about 153,000 Lennar shares worth $17.2 million, and 11,112 NVR shares worth $70.6 million.

Monday's filing does not say which investments are Buffett's and which are from his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, though larger investments are usually Buffett's.

Investors often try to piggyback on Berkshire's moves, reflecting Buffett's reputation.

