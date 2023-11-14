News & Insights

Berkshire invests in Atlanta Braves, sheds GM and other stocks

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 14, 2023 — 09:06 pm EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Tuesday said it has made a small investment in the company that indirectly owns the Atlanta Braves baseball team, and eliminated its holdings in General Motors GM.N and Procter & Gamble PG.N.

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing that detailed Berkshire's U.S.-listed stock holdings, which comprise most of its $318.6 billion equity portfolio, as of Sept. 30.

Berkshire sold $7 billion of stocks and bought just $1.7 billion in the third quarter, a down period for its stock holdings led by Apple AAPL.O, whose share price fell 12%.

