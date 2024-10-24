Berkshire Hills Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

An announcement from Berkshire Hills ( (BHLB) ) is now available.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with a net income of $37.5 million, driven by loan growth and a $16 million gain from a branch sale. The bank’s operating earnings per share rose 16% year-over-year, while deposits increased by 1%. The company completed the sale of ten branch offices, reducing its total branch count by 14%. Operating revenue saw a 1% rise, bolstered by increased loan-related fees, despite a slight decrease in net interest margin.

Find detailed analytics on BHLB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.