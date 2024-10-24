News & Insights

Berkshire Hills Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 24, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported a strong third quarter in 2024 with a net income of $37.5 million, driven by loan growth and a $16 million gain from a branch sale. The bank’s operating earnings per share rose 16% year-over-year, while deposits increased by 1%. The company completed the sale of ten branch offices, reducing its total branch count by 14%. Operating revenue saw a 1% rise, bolstered by increased loan-related fees, despite a slight decrease in net interest margin.

