Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $24.0 million from $23.9 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.57 compared to $0.55. Operating earnings per share was $0.55, flat with prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net revenue was $108.67 million compared to $109.85 million, last year. Net interest income, FTE, was $90.5 million compared to $94.7 million, a year ago. Non-interest income increased to $20.1 million from $17.1 million. Analysts on average had estimated $90.5 million in revenue.

