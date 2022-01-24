Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 8.5%

Last week, you might have seen that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$29.55 in the past week. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$2.39 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$435m came in 8.5% ahead of analyst predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NYSE:BHLB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Berkshire Hills Bancorp is for revenues of US$379.9m in 2022, implying a definite 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plunge 29% to US$1.75 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$369.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.58 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.2% to US$31.50per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Berkshire Hills Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$33.00 and the most bearish at US$29.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Berkshire Hills Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 13% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Berkshire Hills Bancorp is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Berkshire Hills Bancorp following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Berkshire Hills Bancorp going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

