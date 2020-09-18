Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.42, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHLB was $10.42, representing a -69.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.72 and a 15.39% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

BHLB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). BHLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.38. Zacks Investment Research reports BHLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -96.25%, compared to an industry average of -16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BHLB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 10.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BHLB at 2.84%.

