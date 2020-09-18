Dividends
BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.42, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHLB was $10.42, representing a -69.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.72 and a 15.39% increase over the 52 week low of $9.03.

BHLB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). BHLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.38. Zacks Investment Research reports BHLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -96.25%, compared to an industry average of -16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHLB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHLB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BHLB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 10.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BHLB at 2.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHLB

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular