Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BHLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.56, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHLB was $28.56, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.97 and a 123.65% increase over the 52 week low of $12.77.

BHLB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BHLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3. Zacks Investment Research reports BHLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 183.89%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bhlb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

