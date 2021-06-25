Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BHLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.31, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHLB was $28.31, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.89 and a 231.11% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

BHLB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). BHLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.95. Zacks Investment Research reports BHLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 104.17%, compared to an industry average of 17.2%.

