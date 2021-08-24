Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BHLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.12, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHLB was $26.12, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.97 and a 205.5% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

BHLB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BHLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports BHLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 142.5%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

