Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.4 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $24.0 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.6 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $113.67 million from $108.67 million last year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.4 Mln. vs. $24.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $113.67 Mln vs. $108.67 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.