Markets
BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

April 24, 2025 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB):

Earnings: $25.719 million in Q1 vs. -$20.188 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.56 in Q1 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $110.443 million in Q1 vs. $55.541 million in the same period last year.

For the first quarter, the company posted operating earnings of $27.6 million, or $0.60 per share, compared with $20.9 million, or $0.49 per share, registered for the same period last year.

Loans stood at $9.429 billion as against the prior year’s $9.086 billion, while deposits slipped to $9.880 billion from $9.883 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.