Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB):

Earnings: $25.719 million in Q1 vs. -$20.188 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.56 in Q1 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $110.443 million in Q1 vs. $55.541 million in the same period last year.

For the first quarter, the company posted operating earnings of $27.6 million, or $0.60 per share, compared with $20.9 million, or $0.49 per share, registered for the same period last year.

Loans stood at $9.429 billion as against the prior year’s $9.086 billion, while deposits slipped to $9.880 billion from $9.883 billion a year ago.

