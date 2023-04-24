Berkshire Hills Bancorp (FRA:4I9) Price Target Decreased by 5.80% to 24.59

The average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (FRA:4I9) has been revised to 24.59 / share. This is an decrease of 5.80% from the prior estimate of 26.10 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.97 to a high of 28.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from the latest reported closing price of 19.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4I9 is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 44,236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,653K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I9 by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,294K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I9 by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,188K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4I9 by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,125K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4I9 by 47.66% over the last quarter.

