Markets
BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp - Brookline Bancorp Merger Receives All Regulatory Approvals

August 25, 2025 — 11:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL), the parent company of Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank, announced they have received all required regulatory approvals to complete their proposed merger of equals and become Beacon Financial Corporation.

Berkshire and Brookline expect the merger closing to be completed effective September 1, 2025.

In December 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. announced that they entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Brookline Bancorp would merge with and into Berkshire Hills in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.1 billion, or $12.68 per share of Brookline common stock, based on the $30.20 closing price of Berkshire common stock on December 13, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHLB
BRKL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.