Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Price Target Increased by 15.59% to 26.72

The average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) has been revised to 26.72 / share. This is an increase of 15.59% from the prior estimate of 23.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from the latest reported closing price of 22.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHLB is 0.14%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 42,899K shares. The put/call ratio of BHLB is 3.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,954K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Clark Capital Management Group holds 1,791K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,525K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,427K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 82.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.