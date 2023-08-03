Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Price Target Decreased by 5.81% to 24.79

The average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) has been revised to 24.79 / share. This is an decrease of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 26.32 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from the latest reported closing price of 22.81 / share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Declares $0.18 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $22.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHLB is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 44,680K shares. The put/call ratio of BHLB is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clark Capital Management Group holds 1,926K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares, representing an increase of 47.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 94.06% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,558K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 36.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,162K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 87.84% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

