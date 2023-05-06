Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHLB is 0.13%, a decrease of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 44,074K shares. The put/call ratio of BHLB is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.73% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 27.13. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from its latest reported closing price of 19.99.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 397MM, a decrease of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,653K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 2.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,294K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,188K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares, representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,125K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 47.66% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

