Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $31.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.03%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.55% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.55% from its latest reported closing price of $31.40.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is $397MM, a decrease of 1.37%. The projected annual EPS is $2.54, an increase of 24.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BHLB is 0.1453%, a decrease of 1.9111%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 44,391K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,091,585 shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171,285 shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,639,923 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664,780 shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 2.55% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,339,278 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368,987 shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,338,138 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174,255 shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 87.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279,585 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262,337 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.