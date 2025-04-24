BERKSHIRE HILLS BAN Earnings Results: $BHLB Reports Quarterly Earnings

BERKSHIRE HILLS BAN ($BHLB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $110,440,000, beating estimates of $92,079,276 by $18,360,724.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BAN Insider Trading Activity

BERKSHIRE HILLS BAN insiders have traded $BHLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN TULCHINER (EVP,Head of Cnsmr Lndng&Pymnts) sold 1,052 shares for an estimated $31,528

BERKSHIRE HILLS BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of BERKSHIRE HILLS BAN stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

