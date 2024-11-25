Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett to convert 1,600 A shares into 2.4M B shares

Warren Buffett will convert 1,600 A shares into 2.4M B shares in order to give these B shares to four family foundations: 1.5M shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 300,000 shares to each of The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.
