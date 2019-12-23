Berkshire Hathaway's Todd Combs to lead auto insurance unit Geico

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N investment manager Todd Combs will become the chief executive officer of its auto insurance unit Geico, effective January.

Geico said on Monday that Combs will replace Bill Roberts. (https://reut.rs/2MoAuUh)

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.