Berkshire Hathaway's Todd Combs to lead auto insurance unit Geico

Berkshire Hathaway Inc investment manager Todd Combs will become the chief executive officer of its auto insurance unit Geico, effective January. Geico said on Monday that Combs will replace Bill Roberts.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N investment manager Todd Combs will become the chief executive officer of its auto insurance unit Geico, effective January.

Geico said on Monday that Combs will replace Bill Roberts. (https://reut.rs/2MoAuUh)

