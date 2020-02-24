Berkshire Hathaway's Stock-Repurchase Problem: There Aren't Enough Big Sellers

The conglomerate bought back nearly $5 billion of stock last year, but the total accounted for less than 1% of shares outstanding. Some Berkshire fans would like to see repurchases of 2% to 3%.

The conglomerate bought back nearly $5 billion of stock last year, but the total accounted for less than 1% of shares outstanding. Some Berkshire fans would like to see repurchases of 2% to 3%.

Many Berkshire Hathaway investors would like the conglomerate to buy back more stock, but not enough of them are willing to sell large chunks of shares, according to CEO Warren Buffett.

“It’s very hard to buy blocks in the market,” Buffett said in a CNBC interview. “It’s held by people that really plan to keep it.” Berkshire (ticker: BRK.B) is less liquid than the shares of many big companies due to the presence of many long-term holders. Some have owned the stock for decades.

Berkshire last year bought back nearly $5 billion of stock under expanded authority that Buffett and vice chairman Charlie Munger received in 2018. The 2019 purchases were more than the $1.4 billion in 2018, but accounted for less than 1% of Berkshire shares outstanding. Some Berkshire fans would like to see repurchases of 2% to 3%.

Buffett said a great majority of companies can repurchase 4% to 5% of their shares “without disturbing the market.”

Buffett wrote in his annual shareholder letter, released on Saturday, that the Berkshire “price/value equation was modestly favorable at times” during 2019. That was hardly the ringing endorsement of the stock that some Berkshire fans had hoped to see.

Buffett noted in the letter that potential sellers of $20 million or more of Berkshire stock should contact the company “only if you are ready to sell.” The advertisement for potential sellers reflects the difficulty that Berkshire faces in repurchasing large blocks of stock. Buffett said that Berkshire would consider buying such blocks if Berkshire is in the market buying stock.

Separately, Buffett said that a Berkshire purchase of 2% of Kroger stock, made by the conglomerate during the fourth quarter, was

a call by one of his investment lieutenants, and not by him. The recent disclosure of the purchase helped lift Kroger shares.

“Kroger is doing a good job but it’s in a tough business,” Buffett saidm noting the presence of Amazon.com (AMZN), Costco Wholesale (COST) and Walmart (WMT) in the industry.

Buffett said the Kroger purchase came from “one of our managers,” either Todd Combs or Ted Weschler, who each run about $15 billion of Berkshire’s equity portfolio totaling about $250 billion. He didn’t say which manager bought the stock.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.