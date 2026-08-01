Berkshire Hathaway's Record $397 Billion Cash Pile Gives Greg Abel Room for Buybacks or a Big Acquisition

Key Points

Because Berkshire has been a net seller of equities in recent years, its cash balance has ballooned.

Share repurchases have continued, with a small $235 million buyback in the first quarter.

Asset prices would need to fall significantly for Berkshire to start allocating capital aggressively.

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Under the stewardship of Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) has always been run with a fortress balance sheet. It never wants to find itself operating from a position of weakness. Instead, it waits patiently for the right opportunities to present themselves.

The conglomerate ended the first quarter with $397 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasuries. This is more valuable than the vast majority of businesses out there. It gives CEO Greg Abel incredible financial resources to execute buybacks or make a splashy acquisition.

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Selling off equity stakes grows the nest egg

During the Oracle of Omaha's final three or so years as CEO, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks. For instance, its stake in Apple declined drastically, from a peak of more than 915 million shares to 228 million shares at the end of the first quarter. Bank of America is another example. Berkshire's position, now at 514 million shares, has been cut by over 75% since 2024.

These days, the Abel-led company has a problem that all executives would certainly love to have. There is too much cash and not enough places to deploy it. In other words, Berkshire is essentially under-earning by parking this money in short-term Treasuries when Abel and Buffett wish it could be allocated to higher-potential opportunities.

The cash drag might explain why Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares underperformed the S&P 500 index total return in the past decade. At its current market capitalization of $1.1 trillion, investors probably don't expect outsize gains anymore.

Operating with a philosophy centered on patience and discipline

"We evaluate each opportunity based on its potential to grow Berkshire's intrinsic value per share over a time horizon measured in perpetuity," Greg Abel wrote in his first letter as CEO. Besides expanding existing operations or investing in equity securities, this involves buybacks and buying entire businesses.

When it comes to repurchases, Berkshire only engages in this activity when it's believed that shares trade below their estimated intrinsic worth. In Q1, the business bought back $235 million worth of its common stock. This is a comparatively tiny amount. However, it signals that management thinks shares are undervalued.

On the topic of purchasing entire companies, the conglomerate continues to exercise unbelievable patience and discipline. "In 2025, our approach resulted in Berkshire announcing the acquisition of two very different businesses: OxyChem and Bell Laboratories," Abel wrote.

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders will also want to maintain their own patience and discipline. Unless asset prices fall considerably, it's difficult to envision a scenario in which a sizable portion of the $397 billion cash pile will be invested anytime soon.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.