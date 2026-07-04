Berkshire Hathaway's Giant Cash Pile Earns More When Rates Stay High. Here's Why That Matters.

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway ended the first quarter of 2026 with nearly $400 billion in cash and short-term investments.

The Federal Reserve appears to be leaning toward rate increases.

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Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is widely followed for its investment approach, which includes buying companies outright and buying shares of publicly traded companies. However, holding cash is also an investment decision, and at the end of the first quarter of 2026, Berkshire Hathaway had nearly $400 billion in cash. It would be better if CEO Greg Abel could find attractive investment opportunities for that cash, but that cash isn't dead money anymore.

The good and the bad of cash

Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett had a pretty simple concept around cash: If he couldn't find anything worth buying, he would hold cash. Buffett would rather wait than buy something just to buy something. Abel, his hand-picked successor, appears to have a similar mindset, noting that the cash balance rose in the single quarter that he was at the helm.

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That cash will be valuable during the next bear market, providing the business with a cushion. It will also give Abel the wherewithal to step in and buy while others are fearful and selling, effectively allowing the CEO to buy attractive assets while they are on sale. From this perspective, noting that the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is trading near all-time highs, investors should be pleased with the balance sheet positioning of Berkshire Hathaway.

The flip side of that argument is that the cash would likely yield higher returns if invested. That's true, but only if it is invested wisely. If Buffett and now Abel couldn't find anything worth buying, it is better for the money to sit in cash. A few years ago, while interest rates were near historical lows, holding cash was a real burden. But today, interest rates are higher, and cash is providing reliable low single-digit returns, with the Fed's target range for the federal funds rate currently set at 3.5% to 3.75%.

The news could get better on this front, as well. Although the new Fed chief, Kevin Warsh, had been talking about cutting rates before his appointment, the rate was held steady after his first Fed meeting. And the indication appears to be that rates will remain at current levels or perhaps rise. So Berkshire Hathaway's huge cash hoard could actually generate more income in the future, noting that the company largely holds short-term U.S. Treasury Bills ($339 billion at the end of the first quarter).

As those government bonds roll over, Berkshire Hathaway buys new ones at the current rate. That step up in yield should happen fairly quickly, as Treasury Bills have durations that range from four weeks to a year. So the company's cash is a safety valve, a source of capital, and, increasingly, a valuable source of income. Getting paid more to wait for the right investment to come along is hard to complain about.

Berkshire Hathaway could be attractive if you are worried about the market

Berkshire Hathaway is a very unique and complex company. However, if you are worried about the market's lofty levels, Berkshire Hathaway's huge cash pile could actually be a reason to buy the stock. That cash isn't the drag it once was, and it sets CEO Abel up to buy when others, perhaps including you, are fearful.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.