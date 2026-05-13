Berkshire Hathaway vs. BlackRock: Which Financial Giant Has an Edge?

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady at 3.50%–3.75%. Inflation, global tensions and a rise in oil prices have likely pushed a rate cut off the table in 2026. Meanwhile, equity markets continue to perform satisfactorily due to economic growth. Against this backdrop, let’s find out which of these two financial conglomerates — Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B and BlackRock Inc. BLK — has an edge.

Factors to Consider for BRK.B

Berkshire Hathaway is a highly diversified conglomerate with more than 90 subsidiaries operating across insurance, utilities, railroads, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods. This broad business mix reduces concentration risk and provides stability through varying economic cycles, making the company resilient during periods of market volatility.



Insurance remains the foundation of Berkshire’s business model, contributing roughly one-fourth of total revenues. The segment benefits from disciplined underwriting, steady premium growth and favorable pricing conditions. Importantly, insurance operations generate substantial float — premium income held before claims are paid — which provides Berkshire with a low-cost source of capital for investments and acquisitions. This float has long been a key competitive advantage supporting earnings growth and capital allocation flexibility.



The company also maintains a strong acquisition strategy supported by significant liquidity. Berkshire continues to acquire entire businesses while selectively increasing stakes in companies with durable competitive advantages and strong long-term earnings potential. Its investment philosophy, shaped by Warren Buffett, focuses on undervalued, high-quality businesses. Major holdings include Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express, and several energy and financial firms.



Financially, Berkshire remains exceptionally strong, supported by substantial cash reserves exceeding $100 billion, conservative leverage and a robust balance sheet.



Berkshire’s return on equity of 6.6% lags the industry average of 7.4%, but the company has improved its returns over time. BRK.B shares have lost 2.5% year to date, underperforming the industry.

Factors to Consider for BLK

BlackRock is one of the world’s largest investment management firms, with $13.89 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Beyond traditional asset management, the company has built a diversified business model through its proprietary technology platform, Aladdin, which delivers stable, recurring, high-margin revenues. Aladdin strengthens client integration and reduces reliance on market-sensitive management fees. In October 2025, BlackRock expanded Aladdin’s capabilities through a collaboration with OTCX to digitize dealer-to-client voice derivatives trading and broaden options offerings for institutional clients.



A key growth driver remains BlackRock’s dominant ETF franchise under iShares. Continued efforts to enhance ETF operations, alongside a greater emphasis on active equity strategies, are expected to support sustained AUM growth and strengthen market share. The scale and liquidity advantages of iShares create a durable competitive moat in the expanding passive investment market.



BlackRock is also accelerating its presence in higher-margin alternative assets, including infrastructure, private credit, and energy transition investments. Its rapidly growing private markets platform is emerging as a major earnings contributor, with the company targeting $400 billion in private markets fundraising by 2030. Strategic acquisitions, partnerships and product diversification initiatives should further enhance revenue growth, earnings resilience and long-term AUM expansion.



BlackRock’s capital distribution activities look impressive. The company has paid dividends annually since 2003 and boasts 16 consecutive years of increases. Also, the company expects to repurchase at least $1.8 billion worth of shares in 2026 or $450 million of shares per quarter.

Its return on equity of 14.7% is better than the industry average of 10.9%. BLK shares have gained 2% year to date and outperformed the industry.

Estimates for BRK.B and BLK

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 3.7%, while that for EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%. EPS estimates witnessed no movement over the past 30 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 14%, while that for EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 9.7%. EPS estimates have moved 5 cents north over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are BRK.B and BLK Shares Expensive?

Berkshire is trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.43, below its median of 1.45 over the last five years. BLK’s price-to-book multiple sits at 2.99, in line with its median over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Holding shares of Berkshire Hathaway adds dynamism to shareholders’ portfolios. It gives the feel of investing in mutual funds while rewarding investors with higher returns. However, investors are still waiting to see how the conglomerate fares under the leadership of its new CEO.



BlackRock is well-poised for growth thanks to its solid AUM balance, product diversification, expansion through buyouts, enhancement of private markets capabilities and active equity business focus.



On the basis of return on equity, which reflects a company’s efficiency in generating profit from shareholders' equity as well as gives a clear picture of the company's financial health, BLK scores higher than BRK.B.



Though these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, BLK has an edge over BRK.B.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.