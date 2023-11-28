Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger dies at 99

Adds background

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Charlie Munger, the longtime vice chairman and second-in-command to Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, died on Tuesday morning at a California hospital.

Munger was 99, and would have turned 100 on Jan. 1. He died peacefully, Berkshire said. No cause was given.

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Buffett, Berkshire's chairman and chief executive said in a statement.

Munger had been a Berkshire vice chairman since 1978, working closely with Buffett on allocating the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's capital, and being quick to tell him when he was making a mistake.

The death of Munger is unlikely to have a major impact on Berkshire's operations.

Two other vice chairmen, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, have day-to-day oversight of Berkshire's dozens of operating businesses. Abel is expected to become chief executive once Buffett is no longer in charge.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.