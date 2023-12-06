Berkshire Hathaway Unit, GM, EVgo Open First Stations In EV Fast Charging Network

(RTTNews) - Pilot Travel Centers LLC, a majority owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway, said it has joined with auto major General Motors and EVgo Inc. to open the first 17 locations of their national electric vehicle fast charging network.

Under the partnership, the companies plan to open at least 25 Pilot and Flying J travel centers offering 100 fast charging stalls by the end of 2023 for convenient, accessible charging, while around 200 locations are targeted by the end of 2024.

In total, the network will include up to 2,000 high-power fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S.

The charging stalls, co-branded "Pilot Flying J" and "Ultium Charge 360", will be powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands.

In its Coast-to-Coast EV charging network, first stations are now available in 13 states. The network features an elevated charging experience, providing EV travelers access to the same amenities offered at existing Pilot and Flying J travel center locations. These include 24/7 amenities, including 350kW chargers, onsite staff monitoring and more.

EV travelers will be able to easily find available charging locations through GM's vehicle brand apps, Pilot's myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare and other applications designed for EV drivers.

Beginning in spring 2024, GM and Pilot Travel Centers will introduce exclusive benefits for GM drivers, including the ability to reserve a charger, and discounts on charging.

At Pilot and Flying J locations, all EV travelers can save with regular deals on food, beverages and merchandise available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Travel Centers, the largest network of travel centers, along with GM, and EVgo, are joining with multiple public agencies and utilities, to grow the nation's public fast charging infrastructure.

Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy, said, "As GM continues to advance its vision of an all-electric future, we're collaborating broadly to accelerate access to convenient charging at home and on the go, offering additional confidence to prospective single vehicle customers considering an EV. This new network will provide EV drivers with a quality charging experience and greater peace of mind during road trips."

As announced earlier, EVgo is also working with GM to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025.

