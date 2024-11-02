News & Insights

Berkshire Hathaway Turns To Profit In Q3

November 02, 2024 — 10:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to its shareholders was $26.25 billion or $18,272 per Class A share compared to a loss of $12.77 billion or $8,824 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Investment gains for the latest-quarter were $20.51 billion compared to Investment losses of $29.78 billion in the prior year.

Operating earnings for the quarter declined to $10.09 billion from $10.76 billion in the prior year.

Total revenues for the third quarter were $92.995 billion down from $93.210 billion in the previous year.

