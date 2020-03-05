Berkshire Hathaway to not invest C$4 bln in Saguenay LNG project - CBC

Adds dropped word in last paragraph

March 5 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N has decided not to invest C$4 billion in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant by the Saguenay port, CBC News reported on Thursday, citing Radio-Canada.

The marine terminal to ship LNG to overseas markets is expected to be built roughly 230 km northeast of Quebec City, at a cost of C$9.5 billion ($7.08 billion), according to the report. (https://bit.ly/38t43vQ)

GNL Québec, the company behind the project, confirmed it had lost a significant potential investor, but did not say who it was, CBC News reported.

Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = C$1.3424)

