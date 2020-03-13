Berkshire Hathaway to hold annual meeting without shareholder attendance

March 13 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Friday it will hold its annual meeting as scheduled on May 2, but without shareholders in physical attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will stream the meeting on Yahoo as usual, Buffett said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

