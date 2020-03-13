US Markets

Berkshire Hathaway to hold annual meeting without shareholder attendance

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it will hold its annual meeting as scheduled on May 2, but without shareholders in physical attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will stream the meeting on Yahoo as usual, Buffett said.

March 13 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Friday it will hold its annual meeting as scheduled on May 2, but without shareholders in physical attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will stream the meeting on Yahoo as usual, Buffett said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular