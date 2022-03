March 21 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N said on Monday it plans to buy all the shares of Alleghany Corporation Y.N in an all-cash deal valued at $11.6 billion.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

