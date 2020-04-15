US Markets
OXY

Berkshire Hathaway to accept Occidental shares instead of cash dividends

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Occidental Petroleum said on Wednesday billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc had agreed to accept common shares of the oil producer instead of cash dividends for preferred stock.

Berkshire last year bought $10 billion worth of Occidental's preferred shares to help finance its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Berkshire plans to sell the common shares, Occidental said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/2VbgJUU)

