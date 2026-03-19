Berkshire Hathaway Stock Lost 3.6% YTD: Time to Buy the Dip?

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B have lost 3.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 2% decline and the Finance sector’s 0.4% decrease. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has lost 3.3% in the same time frame.



Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate with more than 90 subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. This provides it stability in various economic cycles.



BRK.B’s peer, Chubb Limited CB, has gained 5.1% year to date, while another peer, The Progressive Corporation PGR, has lost 11.6% in the same time frame.

BRK.B is Expensive

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are overvalued compared with its industry. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.45, higher than the industry average of 1.37 but below the three-year median of 1.53. It has a Value Score of D.



Berkshire Hathaway is relatively cheap compared with PGR and CB.

The Case for BRK.B Stock

Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations remain central to its business model, contributing roughly a quarter of total revenues and acting as a key driver of long-term value creation. The segment’s strength comes from disciplined underwriting, broad market reach and a consistent ability to stay profitable across economic cycles. A major advantage is the substantial underwriting float it generates, which Warren Buffett has long used as a low-cost source of capital to fund investments across the group.



This insurance backbone is reinforced by Berkshire Hathaway’s diverse operating businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Energy (“BHE”), its regulated utility arm, provides stable and predictable cash flows while expanding its renewable energy footprint. These investments align with long-term global trends such as electrification, decarbonization and sustainability, positioning BHE for sustained demand.



Meanwhile, BNSF Railway stands out as a strategically important asset and one of the largest freight rail networks in the United States. Although currently facing headwinds from a weaker freight mix and reduced fuel surcharge revenues, BNSF remains a high-quality, long-duration business supported by essential transportation demand.



Berkshire Hathaway’s Manufacturing, Service and Retail segment adds further diversification. While more cyclical, it offers upside potential through stronger economic activity, which could drive higher volumes and improved margins over time.



Financially, Berkshire Hathaway follows a highly conservative capital allocation strategy. It holds more than $100 billion in cash and equivalents, with nearly 90% invested in short-term U.S. Treasuries and similar securities. This strong liquidity position provides flexibility for acquisitions while generating steady income.



The company has also been reshaping its equity portfolio—exiting BYD Company, trimming stakes in Apple Inc. and Bank of America, and increasing exposure to Japanese trading houses such as Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsui & Co. It also initiated a position in Alphabet Inc., reflecting a focus on durable, cash-generating businesses.



Overall, Berkshire Hathaway’s expanding insurance float—reaching $176 billion by the end of 2025—continues to serve as a powerful, low-cost capital base supporting long-term shareholder value growth.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) in the trailing 12 months was 7.3%, underperforming the industry average of 8%. Return on equity, a key profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds. It is noteworthy that though BRK.B’s ROE lags the industry average, the metric has been improving consistently.



The same holds for return on invested capital (ROIC), which has increased every year since 2020. This reflects BRK.B’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. However, ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 5.9%, lower than the industry average of 6.2%.

Analyst Sentiment on BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues indicates a 6.7% year-over-year increase, but the same for earnings implies a 2.2% year-over-year decrease. However, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and EPS reflects a year-over-year increase. BRK.B has a Growth Score of F.



The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 4.2% and 2.2% south in the last 30 days.



The consensus estimate for CB’s 2026 and 2027 earnings moved north in the last 30 days.



While PGR’s 2026 earnings estimate moved down, the 2027 earnings estimate moved up in the same time frame.

Parting Thoughts on BRK.B Shares

Berkshire Hathaway has been a cornerstone of investor portfolios for decades, generating steady shareholder value under Warren Buffett’s nearly 60-year leadership. The spotlight now shifts to the next chapter, with Greg Abel becoming CEO on Jan. 1, 2026, while Buffett remains executive chairman.



Still, some factors warrant caution. With the stock trading at a premium, returns on capital appear moderate and near-term earnings pressure persists. The company has a VGM Score of F. It is better to stay away from this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock presently.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.