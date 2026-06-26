Berkshire Hathaway Stock Loses 3% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B have lost 2.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.3% decline. In contrast, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have risen 2.3% and 6.7%, respectively, in the same time frame.



Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate with more than 90 subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. This provides it stability in various economic cycles.

BRK.B vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500 in 6 Months

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BRK.B’s peer, Chubb Limited CB, has gained 5.2% in the past six months, while another peer, The Progressive Corporation PGR, has lost 5.7% in the same time frame.

BRK.B is Expensive

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are overvalued compared with its industry. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.44, higher than the industry average of 1.42 but below the five-year median of 1.45. It has a Value Score of C.





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Berkshire Hathaway is relatively cheap compared with PGR and CB.

The Case for BRK.B Stock

Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance operations remain the cornerstone of its business, contributing nearly a quarter of total revenues while serving as a key driver of long-term value creation. The segment benefits from disciplined underwriting, broad market reach and a consistent record of profitability across economic cycles. Its most significant advantage is the sizable insurance float, which Warren Buffett has long deployed as a low-cost source of capital to fund investments across Berkshire’s diversified portfolio.



Beyond insurance, Berkshire continues to refine its investment portfolio to improve income stability and geographic diversification. The company has increased investments in Japanese trading houses, expanded housing-related holdings and strengthened its airline exposure while trimming positions in payment companies.



The company’s diversified operating businesses further reinforce earnings stability. Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), its regulated utility subsidiary, generates predictable cash flows while expanding its renewable energy portfolio, positioning it to benefit from long-term trends such as electrification, decarbonization and the transition toward cleaner energy.



BNSF Railway remains another valuable asset. As one of the largest freight rail operators in the United States, it provides a durable competitive advantage supported by essential transportation demand, despite near-term headwinds from softer freight volumes and lower fuel surcharge revenues.



Berkshire’s Manufacturing, Service and Retail businesses add another layer of diversification. While more economically sensitive, these operations provide meaningful upside during periods of stronger economic growth through higher sales volumes and improved margins.



Financial strength remains a defining characteristic. Cash and U.S. Treasury holdings exceeded $370 billion at the end of 2025, providing ample liquidity for acquisitions while generating steady investment income. Meanwhile, Berkshire’s insurance float reached $176.9 billion as of March 31, 2026, continuing to serve as a powerful source of low-cost capital that supports long-term shareholder value creation.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) in the trailing 12 months was 6.6%, underperforming the industry average of 7.4%. Return on equity, a key profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds. It is noteworthy that though BRK.B’s ROE lags the industry average, the metric has been improving consistently.



The same holds true for return on invested capital (ROIC), which has increased every year since 2020. This reflects BRK.B’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. However, ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 5.4%, lower than the industry average of 5.7%.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on BRK.B

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues indicates a 3.7% year-over-year increase, while the same for earnings implies a 1% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year increase.



The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 0.8% north each, respectively, in the last 30 days.





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The consensus estimate for CB’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north in the last 30 days.



Estimates for PGR’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have also moved north in the same time frame.

Parting Thoughts on BRK.B Shares

Berkshire Hathaway has been a cornerstone of investor portfolios for decades, generating steady shareholder value under Warren Buffett’s nearly 60-year leadership. The spotlight now shifts to the next chapter, with Greg Abel as CEO, while Buffett remains executive chairman.



Given a premium valuation, one can still opt to wait for some more time before adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolio.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.